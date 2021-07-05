Hammer Dongers
A downloadable game for Windows and Linux
It's an up to 4 player party game with destroyable terrain!
You NEED at least one more person and a controller, since only one person can play on keyboard and its a multiplayer game!
This is meant to be a couch-play party game so the single player will have to come a bit later in development, once the multiplayer is polished and at its fullest. After all, having fun with your friends is the core of party games! ❤️
Beat your friends!! Dong them to oblivion.
Supports one keyboard and up to four controllers 🎮
All you need to play is:
- A friend: this is multiplayer-only for now!
- A controller: only one person can play on keyboard... for now 😉
Support The Game
Our game is under active development, please leave a review to support it or leave us some feedback!
Get In Touch With The Team
We always answer questions about Unity, Pixel Art, Programming and other things related to Game Dev and Hammer Dongers!
|Updated
|2 days ago
|Status
|In development
|Platforms
|Windows, Linux
|Rating
|Authors
|Crave, bnapky
|Genre
|Action
|Made with
|Unity, Aseprite
|Tags
|2D, Co-op, Fast-Paced, Ludum Dare 42, Multiplayer, Pixel Art, Top-Down, Unity, Versus
|Average session
|About a half-hour
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Xbox controller, Gamepad (any), Joystick, Playstation controller, Joy-Con
|Accessibility
|Configurable controls
|Multiplayer
|Local multiplayer
|Player count
|1 - 4
|Links
|Ludum Dare
Install instructions
Download and unzip, works well on Windows, OSX, and Linux!
Controllers are pretty necessary since its strictly multiplayer for now!
Quantos RAM é necessario para rodar o jogo?
I'm on Mac and every time I open the game it says "you do not have permission to play hammer Dongers Mac"
Sadly, with the last mac updates, they ask for programs to be created by registered mac developers (which we are not), and we havent able to make a build that follows those new apple guidelines :(
We have removed the mac build, we might put it back in the future if we solve the apple developer requirement.
k thx
there is code that you can input into the terminal that can open any file without an apple developer account https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJC3xz-MPq4
It a veryyyyyyyyyyyyyy cool game
I have a problem when installing it and that is that when it is 100% the installation is canceled
You should only need to run the executable, no installation is required. What OS are you on? (Windows/Mac/Linux)
window
can you play it online with your friends?
Use Parsec
On my Macbook Pro M1 / Bug Sur 11.3, i cant get the game to run. I only have a message saying that i am not allowed to run this application, and i should contact the computer or network administrator to fix that. Did i miss something? Or is it a bug that will be fixed? I can help to test if needed.
Sorry for coming back after so long! We currently have this issue with Unity and Big Sur, we will try to release a fix for this on our next update!
Oh, excellent !
(づ￣ 3￣)づ🔨
YES!
This game is amazing, also I think it would be cool to make your own stages :)
Definitely interested in doing this, I think it would be amazing :)
underrated
Thanks!
why this game does not support my trash ps3 controller?
Hey man, what OS were you using? I will give this a look, I think PS3 controllers should be supported but I haven't had the chance to try it first-hand.
game does not support ps4 controllers?
I have played the game with PS4 controllers on Windows. What OS were you using?
I love this game I can't wait till the solo mode come out. Also I was play on an a Nintendo Switch joy-con and that got me thinking why don't you put this game on the E-Shop. I bet people will love it. I think this game came out with a good start. 5 stars!
Yes! I added support for joy-cons manually. We thought it would be really cool to see how the game would feel on these. We really want to see the game on the E-Shop for sure!!
Amazing game its just so fun to play with others, also to the other people wondering if you don't want to have the problem with local multiplayer and use the connection cables. Just connect the through Bluetooth and your good to go!
This game is amazing, keep up the good work!
There is a little thing that's been bugging me a little its when you change the key bindings then you exit the game cause you are finish playing but when you play again the key biding's go back to normal so I have to change the key biding in the setting every single time we play.
I am glad that someone is using the keybinds!! What is your preferred layout??
I agree, I think having a way to somehow save the keybinds for a specific device would be really cool
its awesome on steam play together
Nice!! I've seen people playing it through parsec as well!
5/5 would recommend to others.
This game is so fun and hilarious! I just finished a 1v1 and died laughing! A free game with this much quality is amazing! I had such a good time playing this and I'm pretty sure that I'll keep it.
Thanks dude, that is so nice to read!! I hope you can try it out with 4 players as well. It gets crazy intense!!
I tried it with 3 and it WAS intense!
I I scavenge the web in search of fun multiplayer games and this is a gem! Played 4p using Parsec. Works like a dream.
Also love the music.
I would however switch the buttons around since A is traditionally "jump" and X is "main attack" and Y or B for special attacks.
Thanks dude!! That's so nice to hear :)
Did you check the settings screen? You rebind the controllers for keyboard and controllers!
We had a blast laughing the whole time!
Nice!! How many of you were there? 4-player party? :D
We played with 3 X-box controllers. Awesome game!
Looks dope; map editor?
It's in the bucket list!
HAHAHAHAHAHA
Hi!
HI
This game is really fun and addictive. I had a lot of fun with my friends, dying in a lot of stupid ways :)
Awesome, that means the game is going in the right direction!
Me and my friends played this till 3am. I have no regrets.
Nice!! :D :D
Spanish Cooperative Gameplay with friends ! Gameplay Review!
Beautiful game!
Thanks!
Can I play via one local network on different devices? I'm asking because it seems I can't connect to my friend without using controller or something and there is basically no button like "connect", so that's why I'm confused).
For now the game is local-multiplayer only! However, a lot of people on our discord is playing it online through parsec gaming (https://parsecgaming.com)
I was so hyped for Hammer Dongers and instantly addicted to it since I found out about it through Parsec when napky was play testing the game. I told almost everyone I know about it and had many hours of funny sessions already (we played 2 nights straight without sleep). napky and Crave you really have something big here! It's so cool to see you guys enjoy all the inputs from the community and keep continue develop the game. I give you big props for that! Thank you so much for making all that possibe. 20 stars! greez Rainer ;)
Thanks Rainer!! We always appreciate your feedback, and your help with the community is amazing! <3
This multiplier is only for people in the same room than you or also for people far away from each other?
We are only doing local multiplayer for now! Buuuuut we are considering migrating to online. A lot of people is requesting it!
As an alternative, for now, our community is playing online through parsecs: https://parsecgaming.com/
Hey dude, really fun game to play with friends, any plans for random map generation at all?
Hey, thanks for trying the game! We initially tried random generation but handmade maps felt a lot better! It is still a possibility though. We also have in mind a map editor
Very cool and awesome!
Thaaanks, I am glad you liked it!
totally gonna make some fan art of this
That would be amazing!! Keep us posted :D
when will the next update be?
Hey Moopiotio, we are currently doing testing and getting feedback of the preview build in our discord channel. You can join the channel and try the new update before it is released (https://discord.gg/Nx4ApVv).
That being said, the next update should be getting released this coming weekend. It will include new maps in a castle theme and more items, stay tuned!
theres this bug that puches you through the ground and killing you in you get hit with the stone hammer in a certin way
Hey! Thanks for voicing this. I think it happens when you get stuck between two rocks when they start popping up. I will fix this in the next update which will be this month! And thanks for trying the game!
Hey, I just came by to tell you that I fixed this bug you reported and it is definitely coming in next update!
Does it support online?
Hey Gobiin, we currently only support local multiplayer, but some people on our discord (https://discord.com/invite/Nx4ApVv) channel have started to play online through parsecs (https://parsecgaming.com)!
Thanks!
Reminds me of the fun I had with Clanbomber back in the days. Great art by the way. Hope there will be updates !
I searched up Clanbomber, I did not know that game, cool!
Things slowed down a bit during March/April due to the outbreak, but we have picked up the pace again!
Thanks for the kind words, really helps to keep motivated!
We used to play Clanbomber for hours with my sister when we were little. That's kinda how my dad introduced me to linux, haha.
Understandable, just do what you can for the things you want. Have fun !
I really love how u interact so positively with our comments, i love the game and id love to try it with my friends but due to the quarantine and each person staying at his place we cant, so i really hope that u add an online multiplayer aspect to it or at lease a lan service if thats possible, anywaye cant wait for the quarantine to be over so i can try it with my friends, even without playing it i can tell its gonna be pretty great, thanks for making this game <3
That's so cool to hear :D
We also have a discord (https://discordapp.com/invite/Nx4ApVv) server and sometimes host online lobbies through parsecs. If you wish to give ideas for the game, feedback or just come say Hi you are welcomed :)
i can't execut that i'm on ubuntu there is no .sh or .bin
Hello, there's a readme file with instructions on how to run the game. If it doesn't work, join our discord and send me a direct message, I'd be glad to help!
There's a link in the description of the game, but I will post it here as well: https://discord.gg/Nx4ApVv
instal itch.io the launcher and install it
Okay, i'm on Solus here, watch this:
1) Get steam
2) Add the .exe version of this game to your steam library
3) Enable Proton (AKA Steam Play)
4) Profit
and it works with like 99% of windows games
it would be amazing if you could make the multiplayer online as well as local
Oh man, it would be a dream! We decided to go local-only as this is our first project and wanted to keep the scope of the project possible. It is still a possibility as people continue to suggest it!
Sometimes we host online matches through parsecgaming (think of steam remote) in our discord server, feel free to join the community to suggest new ideas/feedback or to look for people to play with online :D
I wonder if Steam Remote Play Together would work for non-steam games.
i try with parsec
I would turn the pink character more purple or maybe even orange because pink is too close to red it gets confusing.
We've got several people mentioning this issue. So this is definitely going to happen now! Thanks for reinforcing that this is an issue!
By the way, we recently opened up a discord where we engage with people and even send builds of the game to people as we work on the it. Feel free to join and reach out. We also host online lobbies through https://parsecgaming.com in our discord.
https://discord.gg/q5Srza
Thanks for the great rating by the way! <3
This game is absolutely beautiful. Please, further develop this and make a paid version.
Hey, thanks for reaching out! That is definitely the plan! We're focusing on adding more content to the game and continue to polish it. Thanks for letting us know we're going in the right direction :D
great job! boys. thanks so much.
Thanks for the trying the game, hope you had fun :)
This is one of the best local multiplayer games I have ever had the joy of playing and is definitely the best that I have found on Itch.io thus far!! Eagerly looking forward to future updates!
You can see me and my brother's play-through on YouTube:I am allowed to post this link here right? If not, someone please inform me, I don't want to violate Itch.io's terms of service...
Thanks man! Are you kidding? It would actually be awesome to see everyone's play session here :D It REALLY helps us get feedback and improve the game, plus it encourages more people to try it!
Thanks! More than glad to post the play-through!
I there, I watched your playthrough. I would be very excited if you would try out my local multiplayer game as well and give us your thoughts. Please message me. Thanks.
Hey guys, your game looks really good!
Hi, We looked at your game page and we believe the game is called "Ruin of the Reckless?" If that is the game you were referring to, it looks interesting! If you would tell us where to download it, we would be more than happy to try it out!
Hi there, I just saw this message haha. Ruin of the Reckless is an older project and it's unrelated to the one I was referring to. Thanks for the reply!
Would it be possible for this game to support Hori gamepads?
These are the only full gamepad that I own and I would love to play this game with some of my mates
Hello! I did a bit of research on the Hori Gamepads and I noticed they provide a driver for pc on their website which basically exposes the gamepad as an XInput Device (Xbox controller). You might have already tried this, but can you let me know if this works?