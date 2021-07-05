A downloadable game for Windows and Linux


It's an up to 4 player party game with destroyable terrain!

You NEED at least one more person and a controller, since only one person can play on keyboard and its a multiplayer game!

This is meant to be a couch-play party game so the single player will have to come a bit later in development, once the multiplayer is polished and at its fullest. After all, having fun with your friends is the core of party games! ❤️

Beat your friends!! Dong them to oblivion.

Supports one keyboard and up to four controllers 🎮

All you need to play is:

  • A friend: this is multiplayer-only for now!
  • A controller: only one person can play on keyboard... for now 😉


Support The Game

Our game is under active development, please leave a review to support it or leave us some feedback!


Get In Touch With The Team

We always answer questions about Unity, Pixel Art, Programming and other things related to Game Dev and  Hammer Dongers!

Discord Link

More information
Updated 2 days ago
StatusIn development
PlatformsWindows, Linux
Rating
(65)
AuthorsCrave, bnapky
GenreAction
Made withUnity, Aseprite
Tags2D, Co-op, Fast-Paced, Ludum Dare 42, Multiplayer, Pixel Art, Top-Down, Unity, Versus
Average sessionAbout a half-hour
LanguagesEnglish
InputsKeyboard, Xbox controller, Gamepad (any), Joystick, Playstation controller, Joy-Con
AccessibilityConfigurable controls
MultiplayerLocal multiplayer
Player count1 - 4
LinksLudum Dare

Install instructions

Download and unzip, works well on Windows, OSX, and Linux! 

Controllers are pretty necessary since its strictly multiplayer for now!

Download

Download
Hammer Dongers Windows - 0.55.zip 51 MB
Download
Hammer Dongers Linux - 0.55.zip 66 MB

Development log

Comments

Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.

Viewing most recent comments 1 to 40 of 49 · Next page · Last page
SrOliverSEG10 days ago

Quantos RAM é necessario para rodar o jogo?

Reply
sanicspeed10 days ago

I'm on Mac and every time I open the game it says "you do not have permission to play hammer Dongers Mac"

Reply
Crave1 day ago

Sadly, with the last mac updates, they ask for programs to be created by registered mac developers (which we are not), and we havent able to make a build that follows those new apple guidelines :(

We have removed the mac build, we might put it back in the future if we solve the apple developer requirement.

Reply
sanicspeed1 day ago

k thx

Reply
BlVE_ART1 day ago

there is code that you can input into the terminal that can open any file without an apple developer account https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJC3xz-MPq4 

Reply
Artiop26 days ago(+1)

It a veryyyyyyyyyyyyyy cool game 

Reply
maycool1231 days ago(+1)

I have a problem when installing it and that is that when it is 100% the installation is canceled

Reply
bnapky25 days ago

You should only need to run the executable, no installation is required. What OS are you on? (Windows/Mac/Linux)

Reply
maycool1225 days ago

window

Reply
NuggetTheboi39 days ago(+1)

can you play it online with your friends?

Reply
Borsuk_1039 days ago

Use Parsec

Reply
zezaz67 days ago(+1)

On my Macbook Pro M1 / Bug Sur 11.3, i cant get the game to run. I only have a message saying that i am not allowed to run this application, and i should contact the computer or network administrator to fix that. Did i miss something? Or is it a bug that will be fixed? I can help to test if needed.

Reply
bnapky25 days ago(+1)

Sorry for coming back after so long! We currently have this issue with Unity and Big Sur,  we will try to release a fix for this on our next update!

Reply
zezaz22 days ago

Oh, excellent !

Reply
Alantalan90 days ago(+2)

(づ￣ 3￣)づ🔨

Reply
bnapky88 days ago

YES!

Reply
Gfrid116 days ago(+2)

This game is amazing, also I think it would be cool to make your own stages :)

Reply
bnapky111 days ago(+1)

Definitely interested in doing this, I think it would be amazing :)

Reply
taco167 days ago(+2)

underrated

Reply
bnapky111 days ago

Thanks!

Reply
TheLupinete400168 days ago(+1)

why this game does not support my trash ps3 controller?

Reply
bnapky111 days ago

Hey man, what OS were you using? I will give this a look, I think PS3 controllers should be supported but I haven't had the chance to try it first-hand.

Reply
DrakieCz168 days ago(+1)

game does not support ps4 controllers?

Reply
bnapky111 days ago

I have played the game with PS4 controllers on Windows. What OS were you using?

Reply
KyleMiller514172 days ago(+2)

I love this game I can't wait till the solo mode come out. Also I was play on an a Nintendo Switch joy-con and that got me thinking why don't you put this game on the E-Shop. I bet people will love it. I think this game came out with a good start. 5 stars!

Reply
bnapky170 days ago

Yes! I added support for joy-cons manually. We thought it would be really cool to see how the game would feel on these. We really want to see the game on the E-Shop for sure!!

Reply
Gfrid175 days ago (1 edit) (+1)

Amazing game its just so fun to play with others, also to the other people wondering if you don't want to have the problem with local multiplayer and use the connection cables. Just connect the through Bluetooth and your good to go!


This game is amazing, keep up the good work!

There is a little thing that's been bugging me a little its when you change the key bindings then you exit the game cause you are finish playing but when you play again the key biding's go back to normal so I have to change the key biding in the setting every single time we play.

Reply
bnapky170 days ago(+1)

I am glad that someone is using the keybinds!! What is your preferred layout??

I agree, I think having a way to somehow save the keybinds for a specific device would be really cool 

Reply
FrenchRake189 days ago(+1)

its awesome on steam play together

Reply
bnapky170 days ago

Nice!! I've seen people playing it through parsec as well!

Reply
c4RrOT221 days ago(+2)

5/5 would recommend to others.

This game is so fun and hilarious! I just finished a 1v1 and died laughing! A free game with this much quality is amazing! I had such a good time playing this and I'm pretty sure that I'll keep it.

Reply
bnapky221 days ago

Thanks dude, that is so nice to read!! I hope you can try it out with 4 players as well. It gets crazy intense!!

Reply
c4RrOT221 days ago(+2)

I tried it with 3 and it WAS intense!

Reply
MEDELGAMES230 days ago (1 edit) (+2)

I  I scavenge the web in search of fun multiplayer games and this is a gem! Played 4p using Parsec. Works like a dream. 

Reply
MEDELGAMES230 days ago(+1)

Also love the music. 

I would however switch the buttons around since A is traditionally "jump" and X is "main attack" and Y or B for special attacks

Reply
bnapky229 days ago

Thanks dude!! That's so nice to hear :) 

Did you check the settings screen? You rebind the controllers for keyboard and controllers!

Reply
jlamato2009241 days ago(+2)

We had a blast laughing the whole time!  

Reply
bnapky238 days ago

Nice!! How many of you were there? 4-player party? :D

Reply
jlamato2009207 days ago

We played with 3 X-box controllers.  Awesome game!

Reply
oorr23246 days ago(+1)

Looks dope; map editor? 

Reply
bnapky246 days ago(+1)

It's in the bucket list! 

Reply
ArcherLockyz261 days ago(+1)

HAHAHAHAHAHA

Reply
bnapky261 days ago

Hi!

Reply
ArcherLockyz258 days ago(+1)

HI

Reply
Tricgered264 days ago(+2)

This game is really fun and addictive. I had a lot of fun with my friends, dying in a lot of stupid ways :)

Reply
bnapky261 days ago

Awesome, that means the game is going in the right direction!

Reply
ash7on264 days ago(+4)

Me and my friends played this till 3am.  I have no regrets.

Reply
bnapky261 days ago

Nice!! :D :D

Reply
Ukernan Gaming277 days ago(+1)

Spanish Cooperative Gameplay with friends ! Gameplay Review!


Beautiful game!

Thanks!

Reply
Frogrammer301 days ago (1 edit) (+2)

Can I play via one local network on different devices? I'm asking because it seems I can't connect to my friend without using controller or something and there is basically no button like "connect", so that's why I'm confused).

Reply
bnapky301 days ago

For now the game is local-multiplayer only!  However, a lot of people on our discord is playing it online through parsec gaming (https://parsecgaming.com)

Reply
FlyingRat Productions314 days ago(+2)

I was so hyped for Hammer Dongers and instantly addicted to it since I found out about it through Parsec when napky was play testing the game. I told almost everyone I know about it and had many hours of funny sessions already (we played 2 nights straight without sleep). napky and Crave you really have something big here! It's so cool to see you guys enjoy all the inputs from the community and keep continue develop the game. I give you big props for that! Thank you so much for making all that possibe. 20 stars! greez Rainer ;)

Reply
bnapky314 days ago(+1)

Thanks Rainer!! We always appreciate your feedback, and your help with the community is amazing! <3

Reply
FelilixX16318 days ago(+2)

This multiplier is only for people in the same room than you or also for people far away from each other?

Reply
bnapky316 days ago (1 edit)

We are only doing local multiplayer for now!  Buuuuut we are considering migrating to online. A lot of people is requesting it!

As an alternative, for now, our community is playing online through parsecs: https://parsecgaming.com/

Reply
Domaschlong335 days ago (1 edit) (+1)

Hey dude, really fun game to play with friends, any plans for random map generation at all?

Reply
bnapky334 days ago

Hey, thanks for trying the game! We initially tried random generation but handmade maps felt a lot better! It is still a possibility though. We also have in mind a map editor

Reply
Captus356 days ago(+1)

Very cool and awesome!

Reply
bnapky356 days ago

Thaaanks, I am glad you liked it!

Reply
TRIPPY28811 year ago(+1)

totally gonna make some fan art of this

Reply
bnapky1 year ago

That would be amazing!! Keep us posted :D

Reply
Moopiotio1 year ago(+1)

when will the next update be?

Reply
bnapky1 year ago(+1)

Hey Moopiotio, we are currently doing testing and getting feedback of the preview build in our discord channel. You can join the channel and try the new update before it is released (https://discord.gg/Nx4ApVv).

That being said, the next update should be getting released this coming weekend. It will include new maps in a castle theme and more items, stay tuned!

Reply
Moopiotio1 year ago(+1)

theres this bug that puches you  through the ground and killing you in you get hit with the stone hammer in a certin way

Reply
bnapky1 year ago

Hey! Thanks for voicing this. I think it happens when you get stuck between two rocks when they start popping up. I will fix this in the next update which will be this month! And thanks for trying the game!

Reply
bnapky1 year ago (1 edit)

Hey, I just came by to tell you that I fixed this bug you reported and it is definitely coming in next update!

Reply
Gobliiin1 year ago(+2)

Does it support online?

Reply
bnapky1 year ago(+1)

Hey Gobiin, we currently only support local multiplayer, but some people on our discord (https://discord.com/invite/Nx4ApVv) channel have started to play online through parsecs (https://parsecgaming.com)!

Reply
Gobliiin360 days ago(+1)

Thanks!

Reply
Calycanthe1 year ago (1 edit) (+1)

Reminds me of the fun I had with Clanbomber back in the days. Great art by the way. Hope there will be updates !

Reply
bnapky1 year ago

I searched up Clanbomber, I did not know that game, cool!

Things slowed down a bit during March/April due to the outbreak, but we have picked up the pace again! 

Thanks for the kind words, really helps to keep motivated!

Reply
Calycanthe1 year ago (1 edit) (+1)

We used to play Clanbomber for hours with my sister when we were little. That's kinda how my dad introduced me to linux, haha.

Understandable, just do what you can for the things you want. Have fun !

Reply
maxdri1 year ago(+2)

I really love how u interact so positively with our comments, i love the game and id love to try it with my friends but due to the quarantine and each person staying at his place we cant, so i really hope that u add an online multiplayer aspect to it or at lease a lan service if thats possible, anywaye cant wait for the quarantine to be over so i can try it with my friends, even without playing it i can tell its gonna be pretty great, thanks for making this game <3

Reply
bnapky1 year ago

That's so cool to hear :D 

We also have a discord (https://discordapp.com/invite/Nx4ApVv) server and sometimes host online lobbies through parsecs. If you wish to give ideas for the game, feedback or just come say Hi you are welcomed :)

Reply
kromnos1 year ago(+1)

i can't execut that i'm on ubuntu there is no .sh or .bin

Reply
bnapky1 year ago (1 edit)

Hello, there's a readme file with instructions on how to run the game. If it doesn't work, join our discord and send me a direct message, I'd be glad to help!

There's a link in the description of the game, but I will post it here as well: https://discord.gg/Nx4ApVv

Reply
Dae1 year ago(+1)

instal itch.io the launcher and install it

Reply
Master Doot1 year ago (1 edit) (+1)

Okay, i'm on Solus here, watch this:

1) Get steam
2) Add the .exe version of this game to your steam library
3) Enable Proton (AKA Steam Play)
4) Profit

and it works with like 99% of windows games

Reply
Lemon4031 year ago(+2)

it would be amazing if you could make the multiplayer online as well as local

Reply
bnapky1 year ago

Oh man, it would be a dream! We decided to go local-only as this is our first project and wanted to keep the scope of the project possible. It is still a possibility as people continue to suggest it! 

Sometimes we host online matches through parsecgaming (think of steam remote) in our discord server, feel free to join the community to suggest new ideas/feedback or to look for people to play with online :D

Reply
psymin1 year ago(+1)

I wonder if Steam Remote Play Together would work for non-steam games.

Reply
Dae1 year ago(+2)

i try with parsec

Reply
sourapple1 year ago(+1)

I would turn the pink character more purple or maybe even orange because pink is too close to red it gets confusing.

Reply
bnapky1 year ago

We've got several people mentioning this issue. So this is definitely going to happen now! Thanks for reinforcing that this is an issue! 

By the way, we recently opened up a discord where we engage with people and even send builds of the game to people as we work on the it. Feel free to  join and reach out. We also host online lobbies  through https://parsecgaming.com in our discord.

https://discord.gg/q5Srza

Reply
bnapky1 year ago

Thanks for the great rating by the way! <3

Reply
sourapple1 year ago(+1)

This game is absolutely beautiful. Please, further develop this and make a paid version.

Reply
bnapky1 year ago

Hey, thanks for reaching out!  That is definitely the plan! We're focusing on adding more content to the game and continue to polish it. Thanks for letting us know we're going in the right direction :D

Reply
richarthh1 year ago(+1)

great job! boys. thanks so much.

Reply
bnapky1 year ago

Thanks for the trying the game, hope you had fun :)

Reply
TheGamePeasants1 year ago(+2)

This is one of the best local multiplayer games I have ever had the joy of playing and is definitely the best that I have found on Itch.io thus far!! Eagerly looking forward to future updates!

You can see me and my brother's play-through on YouTube:

I am allowed to post this link here right? If not, someone please inform me, I don't want to violate Itch.io's terms of service...
Reply
bnapky1 year ago

Thanks man! Are you kidding? It would actually be awesome to see everyone's play session here :D It REALLY helps us get feedback and improve the game, plus it encourages more people to try it!

Reply
TheGamePeasants1 year ago(+1)

Thanks! More than glad to post the play-through!

Reply
FauxOperativeGames1 year ago(+1)

I there, I watched your playthrough. I would be very excited if you would try out my local multiplayer game as well and give us your thoughts. Please message me. Thanks. 

Reply
bnapky1 year ago

Hey guys, your game looks really good!

Reply
TheGamePeasants1 year ago

Hi, We looked at your game page and we believe the game is called "Ruin of the Reckless?" If that is the game you were referring to, it looks interesting! If you would tell us where to download it, we would be more than happy to try it out!

Reply
FauxOperativeGames1 year ago

Hi there, I just saw this message haha. Ruin of the Reckless is an older project and it's unrelated to the one I was referring to. Thanks for the reply!

Reply
Fumb Duck1 year ago(+1)

Would it be possible for this game to support Hori gamepads?

These are the only full gamepad that I own and I would love to play this game with some of my mates

Reply
bnapky1 year ago

Hello! I did a bit of research on the Hori Gamepads and I noticed they provide a driver for pc on their website which basically exposes the gamepad as an XInput Device (Xbox controller). You might have already tried this, but can you let me know if this works?

Reply
Viewing most recent comments 1 to 40 of 49 · Next page · Last page