



It's an up to 4 player party game with destroyable terrain!



You NEED at least one more person and a controller, since only one person can play on keyboard and its a multiplayer game!

This is meant to be a couch-play party game so the single player will have to come a bit later in development, once the multiplayer is polished and at its fullest. After all, having fun with your friends is the core of party games! ❤️

Beat your friends!! Dong them to oblivion.

Supports one keyboard and up to four controllers 🎮

All you need to play is:

A friend: this is multiplayer-only for now!

this is multiplayer-only for now! A controller: only one person can play on keyboard... for now 😉





Support The Game

Our game is under active development, please leave a review to support it or leave us some feedback!





Get In Touch With The Team

We always answer questions about Unity, Pixel Art, Programming and other things related to Game Dev and Hammer Dongers!

